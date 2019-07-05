Have your say

OVERHAULED standards at an independent school that are pushing pupils to learn have seen inspectors praise staff efforts.

Faith-based school the Madani Primary School has been handed a good rating by Ofsted, up from requires improvement at its last inspection.

Madani Primary School in Portsmouth. Picture: Sarah Standing (161120-808)

Two years ago inspectors said staff thought the school was doing better than it was and did not expect enough of students.

But now it is going from strength to strength with a newly-stocked library, visits from external speakers, new strategies for teaching reading and a governing body.

Pupils at the £2,000-a-year school in Buckland are taught national curriculum subjects and Islamic studies.

The 41 youngsters’ behaviour was ‘impeccable’ with staff telling Ofsted it was a ‘privilege’ to work at the school.