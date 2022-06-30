Taking place at the Bishopsfield Road Campus, the conference saw maths teacher, writer and broadcaster Bobby Seagull and former children’s TV presenter and maths enthusiast Johnny Ball join guest speaker Bob Craig to host talks during the event.

The conference aimed to provide an opportunities for maths professionals to network and discuss new ways to develop the delivery of maths education in the region.

They were also able to discuss the best practices and support for students with maths anxiety.

Maths conference at Fareham College.

Fareham College, which has a registered Centre of Excellence in Maths, showcased recent action research and launch CPD units for the network focusing on developing teachers to understand and implement different approaches to teaching maths, student motivation and mindset.

Guests received lunch from Avenue 141, the college’s silver service restaurant.

Attendees were also presented with teaching articles to use in practice following the event.

Rosie Sharp, director of quality, faculty and higher education, said: ‘The achievement of maths qualifications for students nationally, has long been a challenge, being able to come together and discuss and share best practise whilst picking up tips from some of the best is a fantastic opportunity for teachers in the region.’