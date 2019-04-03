Fareham College principal meets the Queen to receive his OBE

A COLLEGE principal has received royal recognition for his services to further education.

Fareham College principal Nigel Duncan was recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours List for his sterling work in supporting the region’s young people.

He has now been presented with his OBE by Her Majesty the Queen in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Nigel said: ‘Today has been a day I will never forget. This award is a huge honour and one I simply would not have received were it not for the amazing support of my family, friends and the fantastic colleagues I have had the opportunity and privilege to know and work with over the years.’

After starting his career in 1981 as a lecturer at Solihull College of Technology, Nigel joined Fareham College in 2005 as vice principal of Curriculum and Corporate Development.

He was later appointed principal and chief executive of the college in March 2012.

In his time as principal, Nigel has overseen the opening of the Centre of Excellence in Engineering, Manufacturing and Advanced Skills Training (CEMAST) and has seen the college win the Times Education Supplement Best FE College Award in 2018.

The college was also judged as outstanding at its most recent Ofsted inspection in 2017.