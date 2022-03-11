As many as 83 local children will join in the challenge at the end of March with around 120,000 others expected to take part across the country.

The event is part of a national campaign to recognise everyday heroes and improve support for children through UK charity, Caudwell Children Autism Service.

The challenge will take place as part of the Kidslingo Spanish classes, based in West Fareham, and pupils will swap their usual classes for the sponsored challenge as part of the Children’s Activities Week campaign.

Kidslingo teacher, Becky Burningham with two of her students.

The campaign take space from March 21 to March 27.

All funds raised from the challenge will fund vital services designed to provide children and families with the support they need to reach their full potential.

Activity Leader, Becky Burningham said: ‘We are proud to be a part of Children’s Activities Week and all of the children have had lots of fun practising for our Spanish Singalong challenge.

‘At Kidslingo we are passionate about giving children the best start in life and by taking part in Children’s Activities Week we are taking that beyond our classes and helping other children as well.’

Children’s Activities Week is a partnership between the Children’s Activities Association, a not-for-profit membership Caudwell Children.

Trudi Beswick, Chief Executive of Caudwell Children, said: ‘It is truly an honour to have groups of children like these all coming together to help raise funds for the charity.

‘We are dedicated to enabling disabled and autistic children to reach their full potential and Children’s Activities Week is playing a big part in us achieving our aim. Together, we are changing lives.’

