Fareham school ‘delighted’ with £4.4m investment creating quality learning environment

A FAREHAM school is celebrating the completion of building works creating a 'light, bright, and airy space’ for youngsters.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 31st May 2022, 10:45 am

St Francis School accommodates 103 pupils aged from four to 19 years old with severe and profound learning disabilities. The school has undergone a £4.4m investment to deliver four new classrooms, a library, an immersive technology room and new hygiene facilities in the main building, as well as new hygiene facilities in Jo Collett House, where post-16 pupils are taught. In addition, there have been significant internal refurbishments in the main school to create a quality learning environment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Read More

Read More
Right royal fun for Southsea junior school pupils at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee te...

Rachel Weldon, executive headteacher, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted with the improvements made to our existing buildings and the additional rooms from the expansion. St Francis School is now a light, bright and airy space where pupils and students can experience high quality learning. We are very grateful to the county council for providing the funds to transform our school.’

Inside the new building.
Fareham