St Francis School accommodates 103 pupils aged from four to 19 years old with severe and profound learning disabilities. The school has undergone a £4.4m investment to deliver four new classrooms, a library, an immersive technology room and new hygiene facilities in the main building, as well as new hygiene facilities in Jo Collett House, where post-16 pupils are taught. In addition, there have been significant internal refurbishments in the main school to create a quality learning environment.