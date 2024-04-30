Fareham students raise over £2K for WWF-UK by running the London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Students and teachers at Boundary Oak, an Independent Day and Boarding School in Fareham for 2 to 16 year-olds, have donated over £2,000 to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-UK) as part of their ‘Pay It Forward’ initiative. ‘Pay It Forward’ is all about responding to acts of kindness by being kind to someone else in return and sees Boundary Oak’s students regularly support others within the school and local community.

The proceeds have been donated to one of Boundary Oak’s chosen charities and Globeducate’s longstanding partner, the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-UK). Led by the Head of Early Years, Mrs Catie Pettit, students have participated in the TCS Mini-Marathon which has seen children as young as 4 up to age 16 accumulate miles by completing a sponsored run every day for a week. The race concluded with the Whole School running the final kilometre together as students ran dressed as animals the charity works hard to conserve.

Mrs Pettit also completed the London Marathon on Sunday 21st April, and continues to train for the Windermere Marathon and a 50K challenge later this year, all in aid of the environmental charity, WWF-UK. She said: “It was so exciting to fulfil a lifelong ambition of mine and complete the London Marathon in junction with two other incredible events later this year. The children’s positivity, enthusiasm and resilience has been inspiring. At Boundary Oak School, it is important to us that pupils understand it is not what you give but the way you give it that counts. From donations and making posters to generously donating their time at lunch to run, we as a community are deeply proud to represent WWF-UK and Boundary Oak School in the 2024 TCS London Marathon and Mini Marathon.

Mrs Pettit running with two Boundary Oak pupils during the Virtual TCS Mini Marathon

Sophie Peckham, Student Relationship Fundraising Manager, WWF-UK commented: "It's been wonderful supporting Mrs Pettit and everyone at Boundary Oak School to take part in the virtual TCS Mini Marathon. They've joined thousands of other schools across the country taking on the Wild Mile in aid of WWF-UK. I hope everyone has enjoyed being part of such a wonderful event, you all deserve a rest now. Thank you to everyone who has joined in the event and who have donated money, this will help WWF-UK in bringing our world back to life."