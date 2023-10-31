Firework Night in Hampshire 2023: Here's what to do to keep your dog calm on Firework Night
Dogs Trust Salisbury has provided a number of ways that dog owners can ensure that their pets feel calm and safe during bonfire and firework nights taking place this month.
Claire Rowe, Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Salisbury, said: “Fear of fireworks is worryingly common in dogs of all ages, and it can have a significant impact on their well-being and affect dogs at any time in their lives.
“Dogs respond to fireworks in a range of different ways, so it’s crucial to have a clear plan, ahead of time, to help your own dog cope. Some dogs will want to find a cosy hiding place, others will want reassurance.
“If your dog does seem worried, it’s worth distracting them with a game or treats to keep their attention away from the noises outside. Owners can visit the Dogs Trust website for top tips on what to do when fireworks have started.”
The Trust recommends that owners:
- Stay at home with their dogs. Normally, dogs will start to panic if they are left alone whilst fireworks are going off and they will take comfort in knowing that someone is with them.
- Make sure they are settled. It is a good idea to get your dog settled before any fireworks start if you know when they are taking place locally. You should never make a dog go outside during fireworks as this will cause them distress.
- Speak to the vet. If your pooch has previously demonstrated signs of fear towards fireworks, reach out to your vet for advice. In some cases, there may be prescribed medication you can give your dog to keep it relaxed.
- Ensure your property is escape proof. Owners should check that their house and garden are escape-proof. Some dogs may try to run away if they become scared so it would be wise to check doors, windows and fences to ensure they are all secure.
- Create a distraction. Close curtains, turn on the lights and turn on the television or some music to help block out the outside noise.
- Know your dog. It is important that you recognise the needs of your dog and allow them to find a hiding place if necessary.