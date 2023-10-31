Dogs can become extremely distressed during the firework display season – here is what you can do to help your precious pooch.

Claire Rowe, Centre Manager at Dogs Trust Salisbury, said: “Fear of fireworks is worryingly common in dogs of all ages, and it can have a significant impact on their well-being and affect dogs at any time in their lives.

“Dogs respond to fireworks in a range of different ways, so it’s crucial to have a clear plan, ahead of time, to help your own dog cope. Some dogs will want to find a cosy hiding place, others will want reassurance.

“If your dog does seem worried, it’s worth distracting them with a game or treats to keep their attention away from the noises outside. Owners can visit the Dogs Trust website for top tips on what to do when fireworks have started.”

The Trust recommends that owners: