First Class: Year R pupils from Portsmouth join their new friends for first class photos
THE start of a new school year is always an exciting time for youngsters.
But for those who are joining a brand new school, moving up from nursery to primary school, it’s like entering a whole new world. Thankfully, there are usually about 29 other children with them in the same boat, and many soon form friendships that can last a lifetime.
In our First Class supplement, we published photographs of Year R classes across Portsmouth – here are all the photos that we either took ourselves, or had sent in by schools.
To purchase any of these pictures you can call our photosales team on portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk or 0330 403 0033.