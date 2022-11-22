News you can trust since 1877
First Class: Year R pupils from Portsmouth join their new friends for first class photos

THE start of a new school year is always an exciting time for youngsters.

By David George
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Lucy Chaves and Chester O'Caralan from Medina Primary School, Cosham Photos by Alex Shute 06102022
Lucy Chaves and Chester O'Caralan from Medina Primary School, Cosham Photos by Alex Shute 06102022

But for those who are joining a brand new school, moving up from nursery to primary school, it’s like entering a whole new world. Thankfully, there are usually about 29 other children with them in the same boat, and many soon form friendships that can last a lifetime.

In our First Class supplement, we published photographs of Year R classes across Portsmouth – here are all the photos that we either took ourselves, or had sent in by schools.

To purchase any of these pictures you can call our photosales team on portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk or 0330 403 0033.

Jellyfish Class

Seahorse Class
Turtle Class
Starfish Class
Snails Class

Bumblebees Class
Pufferfish Class
Turtle Class
Octopus Class

Starfish Class
Cygnus Class
Corvus Class
Tucana Class

St Peter's reception class
Reception Class 1
Reception Class 2
Clown Fish Class

Rainbow Fish Class
Honey Bees Class
Bumblebees Class
Honeybee Class

Bumblebee Class
Reception class
Jellyfish class
Seahorse class

Puffer Fish Class
Starfish Class
Angel Fish Class
Clown Fish Class

Rainbow Fish Class
Reception Class
Reception Class
Frazzles Class

Discos Class
Sea Turtles Class
Starfish Class
Jelly Fish Class

Potter Class
Donaldson Class
Milne Class
Reception Class

Reception Year
Reception Class 1
Reception Class 2
