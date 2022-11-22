Lucy Chaves and Chester O'Caralan from Medina Primary School, Cosham Photos by Alex Shute 06102022

But for those who are joining a brand new school, moving up from nursery to primary school, it’s like entering a whole new world. Thankfully, there are usually about 29 other children with them in the same boat, and many soon form friendships that can last a lifetime.

In our First Class supplement, we published photographs of Year R classes across Portsmouth – here are all the photos that we either took ourselves, or had sent in by schools.

To purchase any of these pictures you can call our photosales team on portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk or 0330 403 0033.

Jellyfish Class

Seahorse Class

Turtle Class

Starfish Class

Snails Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bumblebees Class

Pufferfish Class

Turtle Class

Octopus Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starfish Class

Cygnus Class

Corvus Class

Tucana Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Peter's reception class

Reception Class 1

Reception Class 2

Clown Fish Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rainbow Fish Class

Honey Bees Class

Bumblebees Class

Honeybee Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bumblebee Class

Reception class

Jellyfish class

Seahorse class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Puffer Fish Class

Starfish Class

Angel Fish Class

Clown Fish Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rainbow Fish Class

Reception Class

Reception Class

Frazzles Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discos Class

Sea Turtles Class

Starfish Class

Jelly Fish Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Potter Class

Donaldson Class

Milne Class

Reception Class

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reception Year

Reception Class 1