Flashback to 1944 – Portsmouth High School Year 6 pupils perform By Stepney Way

Portsmouth High School’s Year 6 pupils performing By Stepney Way

Written and directed by their teacher, Dr David Barrett, the play was set in early July 1944 when the Germans unleashed their latest horror on the people of London: the doodlebug.

The play centred on life in the Duckett household in Cable Street, where Franck was suffering badly from the effects of being shot down over France and repatriated by the resistance.

Meanwhile, a group of children, The Scavengers, chose to live life dangerously by making their den in a bomb-site.

Detector vans were also out trying to locate the whereabouts of a German spy, who had been radioing secret information to Berlin.

Throughout the performance the Eastenders kept their spirits up by singing during air raids and providing entertainment for everyone in the underground shelter.

‘The play was really amazing and exciting to perform. I was nervous and excited at the same time, said Arella. ‘I really tried my best on stage but it was hard to stay in character and not break into a massive smile.’

Emily-May added: ‘I’ve really enjoyed rehearsing for the play as I had the perfect number of lines. Practising the songs and dances was great fun. I love being a drama prefect and helping to change the scenes. It has been such an amazing experience being part of this play.’

‘Everything worked like clockwork and it was so exciting, but tiring. It was a truly memorable experience for Year 6 and felt like an adventure,’ added Jessie.

Director Dr Barrett said: ‘I am very proud of the girls, who worked really well as a team to produce outstanding performances.

‘The script and direction were difficult enough to challenge far older children, but this cast took it all in their stride and acted like true professionals.’

