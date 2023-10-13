Former Fareham school pupils and teachers hold 50th anniversary reunion

Former Prices School pupils and teachers at their reunion

Fourteen pupils of the former Prices School, along with three teachers, converged on the Marwell Hotel for a nostalgic reunion.

It was 45 years ago since they last met but it was an evening full of glorious memories, great conversation and laughter.

David Archard told The News: “Old friendships were reborn and new ones began.

"A huge heartfelt thanks to all who came along but in particular our lovely teachers Val Jacobs, who came over from Belgium, Ian Wilkie and Bob Taylor. Unfortunately Charles Tuck was unable to make it as his wife was unwell.

“A huge heartfelt thanks to all who came along but in particular our lovely teachers Val Jacobs, who came over from Belgium, Ian Wilkie and Bob Taylor. Unfortunately Charles Tuck was unable to make it as his wife was unwell.

“Our thanks also to David Goldring, Prices Historian, who came along and hopefully managed to gleam more information to add to his records.

“A special thanks to our wives and partners who had to endure hours of 'old school days chatter’ but finally and most importantly to Dave Ardron for his vision and dedication in organising this event. Without him this reunion would never of happened.”

The search goes on, meanwhile, for six former classmates who have not been located. The Fareham Society of Old Priceans are extremely keen to locate ANY former pupils that went to either the school or college.

If you are a former student, visit the 'Fareham Society of Old Priceans' Facebook page.

When the all boys school closed its doors for the final time in 1978, the college blossomed for six years until it amalgamated forces to become the new Fareham College in 1984.

The original Prices School site in Park Lane was sold off for housing development.

Archard added: “For the majority of those students who attended Prices, the quality of the education and teachers who taught us were simply the best.

“When the college closed, the history and reasons behind why William Price started the school in 1721 was in effect lost.

“This chronicle should never be forgotten as it is part of the historical fabric of Fareham and its community through a 263-year period.”