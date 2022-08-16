News you can trust since 1877
Fratton Community Centre is given a fresh look as team sprays graffiti art on it

GRAFFITI has been plastered over a wall at beloved city community centre in part of an art project.

By Sophie Lewis
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 3:59 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 3:59 pm

Every Caring Act Supports Someone, known as ECASS, has been involved in a community street art project with youngsters of Fratton getting involved.

The scheme created a competition for the young people at the Fratton Community Centre, where they were asked to design what they would like to see on the wall of the centre and from there, the project has grown into an artistic masterpiece.

ECASS, and their creative arts director ARTFORM, worked alongside Fratton Youth Service to set up the art competition for the young people to explore their creativity, and show how they would enhance the wall.

The team that helped design the wall at Fratton Community Centre

Seven winning designs were picked and were merged together to create one piece of art for the wall.

The young people that won the competition also received tickets, which had been donated by Portsmouth in the Community, to see Portsmouth play Bristol Rovers.

John Ryder, managing director of ECASS, said: ‘Myself and artform worked for weeks on this project planning risk assessments health and safety, the overall schematics of the project sourcing prizes and then engaging with other services to get the event going ,all so we could provide them with a no cost event.’

John Ryder and Lord Mayor Hugh Mason

The spray painting day took place on August 13 and welcomed the Lord Mayor, Hugh Mason, and Lady Mayoress, Marie Costa, to get involved in the artistic fun.

The young people were encouraged to get stuck in and help create the artwork, and some of the adults joined in too.

