Fratton Community Centre is given a fresh look as team sprays graffiti art on it
GRAFFITI has been plastered over a wall at beloved city community centre in part of an art project.
Every Caring Act Supports Someone, known as ECASS, has been involved in a community street art project with youngsters of Fratton getting involved.
The scheme created a competition for the young people at the Fratton Community Centre, where they were asked to design what they would like to see on the wall of the centre and from there, the project has grown into an artistic masterpiece.
ECASS, and their creative arts director ARTFORM, worked alongside Fratton Youth Service to set up the art competition for the young people to explore their creativity, and show how they would enhance the wall.
The young people that won the competition also received tickets, which had been donated by Portsmouth in the Community, to see Portsmouth play Bristol Rovers.
John Ryder, managing director of ECASS, said: ‘Myself and artform worked for weeks on this project planning risk assessments health and safety, the overall schematics of the project sourcing prizes and then engaging with other services to get the event going ,all so we could provide them with a no cost event.’
The spray painting day took place on August 13 and welcomed the Lord Mayor, Hugh Mason, and Lady Mayoress, Marie Costa, to get involved in the artistic fun.
The young people were encouraged to get stuck in and help create the artwork, and some of the adults joined in too.