Every Caring Act Supports Someone, known as ECASS, has been involved in a community street art project with youngsters of Fratton getting involved.

The scheme created a competition for the young people at the Fratton Community Centre, where they were asked to design what they would like to see on the wall of the centre and from there, the project has grown into an artistic masterpiece.

ECASS, and their creative arts director ARTFORM, worked alongside Fratton Youth Service to set up the art competition for the young people to explore their creativity, and show how they would enhance the wall.

The team that helped design the wall at Fratton Community Centre

The young people that won the competition also received tickets, which had been donated by Portsmouth in the Community, to see Portsmouth play Bristol Rovers.

John Ryder, managing director of ECASS, said: ‘Myself and artform worked for weeks on this project planning risk assessments health and safety, the overall schematics of the project sourcing prizes and then engaging with other services to get the event going ,all so we could provide them with a no cost event.’

John Ryder and Lord Mayor Hugh Mason

The spray painting day took place on August 13 and welcomed the Lord Mayor, Hugh Mason, and Lady Mayoress, Marie Costa, to get involved in the artistic fun.