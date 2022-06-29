Learners aged over 19 who are wanting to brush up on their maths and English skills can take part in courses in functional skills and GCSE levels.

The classes will be run at either Highbury Campus, Cosham, or the college’s Arundel Campus just off Commercial Road.

Anyone interested can find out more at a drop-in event from 1pm to 7pm on July 20.

Improve your skills, confidence and earning potential with free adult maths and English courses

There is no need to register and learners can apply on the day for the courses, which are free to anyone who has been living in the UK for at least three years.

Tess Cole, vice president of foundations and adult learning services, said: ‘We help all our students, of all ages, improve their skills in maths and English to enhance their life opportunities.