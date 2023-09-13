Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When is freshers week in Portsmouth?

The University Of Portsmouth’s “Welcome Month” runs from September 18 to October 27, and will include many activities to help newly enrolled students get settled. Freshers Week itself will run from Monday, September 18 to Sunday, September 14. The week kicks off with a “Freshers’ Welcome Breakfast” in the Chaplaincy Centre. There will be one of these every day until Friday, September 22.

What activities are happening?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is what you need to know about Portsmouth's Freshers Week. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Freshers will have the chance to paint their own (free) mug on Monday and Thursday, and Friday which can be booked here. They will also have the chance to meet new people at “Speed Friending” sessions, running daily from 7pm until 9pm across multiple University locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another opportunity is the chance to register with a local GP, which will also be daily and can be booked here.

When is the Freshers’ Fayre?

This Year’s University of Portsmouth Freshers’ Fayre will be held across the first two days of Freshers Week, between 10am and 6pm.

According to the uninversity’s website, “You'll find everything you need in one place to start your time here at Portsmouth, from clubs and groups, your Elected Officers, University services, community opportunities and business, not to mention the free pizza courtesy of Dominos as well as the friendly and helpful faces of the Union staff team!"

Entertainment and drinks will be provided by The Astoria nightclub while vendors like Dominos, National Express, Gunwharf Quays and Amazon will have stalls.

How much are the Freshers events?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are still some tickets available for the university’s Freshers nightlife events – priced at £25. The “Official Freshers Pack” includes entry to events including the official moving in welcome party, a city centre pub crawl, an ABBA disco, a UV rave, dirty disco, purple Wednesday, Eskimo project and Ohlala.