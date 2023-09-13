News you can trust since 1877
Freshers Week 2023: This is when Freshers starts at the University of Portsmouth and when the events are

Here is everything you need to know about The University of Portsmouth’s freshers week.
By Joe Buncle
Published 13th Sep 2023, 17:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 17:34 BST
When is freshers week in Portsmouth?

The University Of Portsmouth’s “Welcome Month” runs from September 18 to October 27, and will include many activities to help newly enrolled students get settled. Freshers Week itself will run from Monday, September 18 to Sunday, September 14. The week kicks off with a “Freshers’ Welcome Breakfast” in the Chaplaincy Centre. There will be one of these every day until Friday, September 22.

What activities are happening?

This is what you need to know about Portsmouth's Freshers Week. Picture: Habibur RahmanThis is what you need to know about Portsmouth's Freshers Week. Picture: Habibur Rahman
Freshers will have the chance to paint their own (free) mug on Monday and Thursday, and Friday which can be booked here. They will also have the chance to meet new people at “Speed Friending” sessions, running daily from 7pm until 9pm across multiple University locations.

Another opportunity is the chance to register with a local GP, which will also be daily and can be booked here.

When is the Freshers’ Fayre?

This Year’s University of Portsmouth Freshers’ Fayre will be held across the first two days of Freshers Week, between 10am and 6pm.

According to the uninversity’s website, “You'll find everything you need in one place to start your time here at Portsmouth, from clubs and groups, your Elected Officers, University services, community opportunities and business, not to mention the free pizza courtesy of Dominos as well as the friendly and helpful faces of the Union staff team!"

Entertainment and drinks will be provided by The Astoria nightclub while vendors like Dominos, National Express, Gunwharf Quays and Amazon will have stalls.

How much are the Freshers events?

There are still some tickets available for the university’s Freshers nightlife events – priced at £25. The “Official Freshers Pack” includes entry to events including the official moving in welcome party, a city centre pub crawl, an ABBA disco, a UV rave, dirty disco, purple Wednesday, Eskimo project and Ohlala.

The university website states: “Welcome to the biggest and best week of your life!”

You can find out more about all of the Freshers Week activities here.

