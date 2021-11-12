After successfully fundraising £280,000 for pupils’ financial support, The Portsmouth Grammar School is now celebrating after being presented with the Independent Schools of the Year Outstanding Fundraising Achievement Award 2021.

PGS provides fee assistance to more than one in six senior school pupils through its William Smith Fund, named in honour of the school’s founder.

PGS Year 12 pupils Emma Pope and Bianka Anszczak.

The school has seen an increase in the number of families in need of financial assistance as a result of the pandemic.

To raise the necessary funds, PGS held its first ever Giving Day in the spring term of 2021.

The campaign encouraged students to be the difference in someone’s day - whether that was through helping an elderly neighbour, baking for friends, or volunteering at a local food bank.

Anne Cotton, head of the Portsmouth Grammar School, said: ‘Our Giving Day was such

a fantastic achievement for PGS.

‘It showed community spirit amongst staff, pupils and parents despite the tough circumstances we found ourselves in.

‘Our donors play a huge part in our pupils’ lives, particularly those in receipt of financial assistance.

‘We are incredibly grateful to all those who support our bursaries programme and look forward to welcoming many more pupils into the school through the William Smith Fund – offering them a transformative education and instilling in them a hunger for broader horizons.’

The £280,000 was donated for life-changing bursaries by 653 donors in 36 hours,

making it the most successful Giving Day by any UK school at the time.

New Year 12 pupils Emma Pope and Bianka Anszczak received financial support from the William Smith Fund.

Bianka said: ‘I am being inspired every day by my teachers and am sure that they and the school will guide me on my journey and path I should take.’

Emma said of her first term at PGS: ‘It’s been a bit of a transition from secondary school but a really good one.

‘I’ve really enjoyed my increased freedom and independence and everyone has been really kind to me.

‘All my subjects have been interesting and I’m enjoying it.’

PGS will be hosting another Giving Day in March.

