Students in Gosport have been celebrating another set of bumper GCSE results.

Pupils at Bay House and Brune Park schools collected their results and are preparing for their next steps as they leave school.

At Bay House, Danny Stratton got nine 9’s and an 8. He will be studying chemistry, biology, maths and psychology at Bay House Sixth Form.

He said: “I didn’t expect to do this well. I worked really hard. This is amazing, I am ecstatic.”

Head boy Peter Headley got four 9’s, two 8’s, a 6 and a 7 as well as a B in further maths. He will stay on at the sixth form to study maths, physics, biology and chemistry.

He said: “I’m feeling alright. I am really happy to get a 9 in science. I am proud of the work I have put in leading up to this point.

“It’s been brilliant here. I know all the teachers well and it’s a really friendly atmosphere.”

Lizzie Wood got four 9’s, two 8’s, a 7 and a 6 as well as an A in additional maths. She is going to continue at Bay House for her A-levels and will be studying maths, further maths, physics and chemistry.

She said: “I was worried because I didn’t know how I would do but I am feeling good now. I wasn’t expecting to do so well in maths.

“It’s been really good here - the teachers are really nice.”

Emily Slight got four 9’s, two 8’s and a 7. She’s staying on at the sixth form to study product design, graphics, maths and ancient history.

“I didn’t expect to do this well,” she said.

“I’m shocked, it’s amazing. I do like it here. I like all the teachers and I am looking forward to sixth form. I want to go back to school now.”

Associate headteacher Luke Adderley said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating so many stories of pupil achievement.

“It’s always a privilege to watch our young people develop their knowledge and skills and I am delighted that so much of this has been recognised with securing excellent outcomes.

“These are even more remarkable for all of those who have overcome significant challenges throughout their journey.”

This year’s maths results remain strong with 70 per cent of pupils achieving the pass rate of grades 9-4. Other strong results include performing arts, drama and music.

Headteacher Chris Willis said: “I personally want to thank our staff and parents also for their time, support and care of our young people in securing these results. Congratulations to all pupils and the entire school community for their significant achievements.”

Meanwhile, students and staff at Brune Park are celebrating the effort and outcomes from this year’s pupils.

The school has seen good results in dance with 100 per cent Level 2 Pass or above. There have also been strong results in music, IT, film studies and drama.

Adele Hellyer got a 5, two 4’s, two 3’s and a 2 as well as a distinction in business. She’s going to St Vincent College to study law, criminology and psychology. She said: “I didn’t think I was going to pass maths at all so I am really happy about that. It’s been hard work but I am ecstatic now.”

Tia Mee got three 4’s and five 3’s. She will be studying travel and tourism at Fareham College. She said: “I passed maths and English which I needed to do my course so I am happy I’ve got enough.”

Headteacher Kerry Payne said: “Many of our students will be leaving with a strong set of grades which is a real achievement for them - particularly in the context of the challenges this cohort have faced during the pandemic.

“As always, we are delighted with the performance of all our students and they will be proud of what they have accomplished.

“Congratulations to all of our pupils and the entire Brune Park community for their significant achievements. We continue to be proud of our students and staff.”

