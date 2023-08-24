Jake Kaba and friend

This year was the first to return to pre-pandemic exam arrangements, so it was a day to recognise the hard work of students over the course of their studies.

Among those celebrating particular individual successes at GCSE and Level 2 equivalents at the Paulsgrove school were:

Zara Atyeo, who was awarded five grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7 and a Distinction;

Jake Kaba, who was awarded one grade 9, one grade 8, three grade 7s, three grade 6s and a Distinction;

Percy Kelsall, who was awarded two grade 8s, two grade 7s, three grade 6s, one grade 5 and a Distinction;

Jake Holmes, who was awarded one grade 8, five grade 7s and two grade 6s and will be attending Embley with an academic scholarship from September 2023;

Ashley Blight, who was awarded two grade 8s, two grade 7s, three grade 6s and one grade 5.

Jake Holmes said during the celebrations: “I am extremely happy with my results! I am looking forward to starting at Embley in September where I will be studying A Level physics, maths and science.”Jake Kaba added of his next steps: “I am very happy with my results! I will be going to Havant and Southdown’s College to study A level psychology, criminology, and law.”Year 11 Percy will be going to City of Portsmouth College to study A level photography and moving image. His dad said: “I didn’t know if we’d be walking out celebrating or commiserating, but we will definitely be celebrating!”