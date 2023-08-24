GCSE results 2023: Castle View Academy celebrate some fantastic GCSE results
This year was the first to return to pre-pandemic exam arrangements, so it was a day to recognise the hard work of students over the course of their studies.
Among those celebrating particular individual successes at GCSE and Level 2 equivalents at the Paulsgrove school were:
- Zara Atyeo, who was awarded five grade 9s, two grade 8s, one grade 7 and a Distinction;
- Jake Kaba, who was awarded one grade 9, one grade 8, three grade 7s, three grade 6s and a Distinction;
- Percy Kelsall, who was awarded two grade 8s, two grade 7s, three grade 6s, one grade 5 and a Distinction;
- Jake Holmes, who was awarded one grade 8, five grade 7s and two grade 6s and will be attending Embley with an academic scholarship from September 2023;
- Ashley Blight, who was awarded two grade 8s, two grade 7s, three grade 6s and one grade 5.
Jake Holmes said during the celebrations: “I am extremely happy with my results! I am looking forward to starting at Embley in September where I will be studying A Level physics, maths and science.”Jake Kaba added of his next steps: “I am very happy with my results! I will be going to Havant and Southdown’s College to study A level psychology, criminology, and law.”Year 11 Percy will be going to City of Portsmouth College to study A level photography and moving image. His dad said: “I didn’t know if we’d be walking out celebrating or commiserating, but we will definitely be celebrating!”
Reflecting on the day’s celebrations, Adam Potter, Principal at Castle View Academy, said: “I would like to congratulate all our students celebrating today, after the hard work and effort they have put into their GCSE studies. These qualifications are an important stepping stone – enabling them to move onto the next stages of their lives successfully – so they can each be proud of what they have achieved. What is even more impressive is the level of maturity and dedication these Year 11s have shown during their time at the academy, particularly amidst the challenges of the pandemic. We wish them all well as they take their next steps and look forward to following their future successes.”