GCSE results 2023: Crookhorn College's pride in its students collecting results today

Students at Crookhorn College have been praised for their triumph over adversity as they collected their GCSE results and achieved great success.
By Kelly Brown
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 17:06 BST

Headteacher Sarah Bennett said: “It goes without saying that I am incredibly proud of all the students who are collecting their results today. I have said many times, that I believe that this cohort was one of the hardest hit academically by the pandemic and absolutely no concession has been made for these students despite the two disrupted years of their secondary education.

"This cohort of students missed out on much of their Year 8 and 9 curriculum and this has had a particularly significant impact on their knowledge and skills acquisition for core subjects specifically. Science is a subject where the depth and breadth of knowledge required is vast and the foundations for this knowledge is laid down in their Key Stage 3 curriculum. This cohort of students missed the majority of this academic opportunity and yet they put their minds to achieving the very best they could in these exams and that is what they have done.

“So what this special cohort of students has taught us with their results today, is that resilience, never giving up and consistent attendance to school is the secret formula behind success and I want to congratulate every single student on what they achieved through the exemplification of these attributes.”

Tears from Izabela Pikosz as she finds that she passed all her exams and gained a grade 8 in English literature. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

Tears from Izabela Pikosz as she finds that she passed all her exams and gained a grade 8 in English literature. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter

Harmony Bryan (16) - who gained passes in English, maths and science - with proud mum Ella Bryan (39). Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

Harmony Bryan (16) - who gained passes in English, maths and science - with proud mum Ella Bryan (39). Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter

A relieved smile from Crookhorn College student Theo Walters on GCSE results day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

A relieved smile from Crookhorn College student Theo Walters on GCSE results day. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter

James Pope passed all his exams and gained a disctinction 2 in engineering, while partrner Izzy Stone had all passes with a grade 5 in English language. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

James Pope passed all his exams and gained a disctinction 2 in engineering, while partrner Izzy Stone had all passes with a grade 5 in English language. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter

