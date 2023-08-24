Hard work paid off for students at Havant Academy this morning when they collected their GCSE results.
The students were among those would found out today what their grades were, with many delighted teenagers sharing their delight.
Havant Academy student Rio Shergold (16) received a grade 6 in health and fitness, and partner Molly Sapcote (16) gained a distinction 2 in dance. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter
Students at Havant Academy sign for their GCSE results. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter
Havant Academy student Amber Benford (16) passed all her exams and gained a Grade 8 in English Language - placing her in the top 5% in country. She hopes to go on to study psychology, criminolgy and law at college. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter
Josh Lumsden (16) chats with his tutors at Havant Academy about his plans after receiving his GCSE results. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter