News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Buddies Josh Lumsden (16) and Bailey Rand (16) with the GCSE results at Havant Academy. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)Buddies Josh Lumsden (16) and Bailey Rand (16) with the GCSE results at Havant Academy. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)
Buddies Josh Lumsden (16) and Bailey Rand (16) with the GCSE results at Havant Academy. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

GCSE results 2023: Havant Academy's delight at exam results

Hard work paid off for students at Havant Academy this morning when they collected their GCSE results.
By Kelly Brown
Published 24th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST

The students were among those would found out today what their grades were, with many delighted teenagers sharing their delight.

Havant Academy student Rio Shergold (16) received a grade 6 in health and fitness, and partner Molly Sapcote (16) gained a distinction 2 in dance. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

1. Havant Academy

Havant Academy student Rio Shergold (16) received a grade 6 in health and fitness, and partner Molly Sapcote (16) gained a distinction 2 in dance. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Students at Havant Academy sign for their GCSE results. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

2. Havant Academy

Students at Havant Academy sign for their GCSE results. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Havant Academy student Amber Benford (16) passed all her exams and gained a Grade 8 in English Language - placing her in the top 5% in country. She hopes to go on to study psychology, criminolgy and law at college. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

3. Havant Academy

Havant Academy student Amber Benford (16) passed all her exams and gained a Grade 8 in English Language - placing her in the top 5% in country. She hopes to go on to study psychology, criminolgy and law at college. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Josh Lumsden (16) chats with his tutors at Havant Academy about his plans after receiving his GCSE results. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823)

4. Havant Academy

Josh Lumsden (16) chats with his tutors at Havant Academy about his plans after receiving his GCSE results. Picture: Mike Cooter (240823) Photo: Mike Cooter

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:GCSE