GCSE results 2023: Mayville High School celebrate exceptional achievements of students collecting exam results

Mayville High School has been celebrating the exceptional achievements of its Year 11 pupils collecting their GCSE results in the face of numerous challenges encountered in their last years of secondary school.
By Kelly Brown
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:50 BST
Delighted studentsDelighted students
The school said that pupils nationally have encountered unique challenges created by the pandemic that have required them to adapt, persevere, and then excel in an ever-changing educational landscape.

Mrs Parkyn, head of Mayville High School, said: "I could not be prouder of our pupils this year. The average percentage pass rate in the core subjects stands at 91 per cent and, relative to ability, the average value-added per pupil was over 10 grades. I am always amazed and proud of the value-added produced by our Science Department year on year, it is truly remarkable. The pupils have achieved so much this year despite facing so many obstacles during their time at school. To have earned such wonderful results, is not only testament to their own perseverance and ability, but also to the exceptional guidance provided by Mayville staff."

As these accomplished young people now embark on the next chapter of their lives, Mayville wishes them the very best for the future. The Trustees and staff congratulate them on their remarkable success and look forward to hearing of the positive impact they will undoubtedly make in their communities.

Related topics:GCSE