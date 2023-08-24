Mrs Parkyn, head of Mayville High School, said: "I could not be prouder of our pupils this year. The average percentage pass rate in the core subjects stands at 91 per cent and, relative to ability, the average value-added per pupil was over 10 grades. I am always amazed and proud of the value-added produced by our Science Department year on year, it is truly remarkable. The pupils have achieved so much this year despite facing so many obstacles during their time at school. To have earned such wonderful results, is not only testament to their own perseverance and ability, but also to the exceptional guidance provided by Mayville staff."