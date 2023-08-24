Students received their GCSE results on Thursday morning. Photo by Alex Shute

Staff and students have joined together to mark the achievements of the 2023 cohort, who have shown great commitment, determination and hard work over the last few years to secure such strong results.

Achievements were celebrated across the school, with some of the standout individual highlights including:

● Oscar T - 7 grade 9s and 2 grade 8s

● Roscoe T - 6 Grade 9s and 2 grade 8s

● Lily M - 6 grade 9s 1 grade 8, 1 grade 7

● Casey B - 4 grade 9s, 2 8S, 2 grade 7s

● Ahmed F - 6 Grade 9s and 1 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

● James P - 2 Grade 9s and 3 grade 8s and 4 grade 7s

● Nellie F - 4 Grade 9s and 23 grade 8s, 1 grade 7

● Lucy J - 2 Grade 9s and 4 grade 8s and 4 grade 7s

● Joe B - 2 Grade 9s and 4 grade 8s and 1 grade 7

● Lucy P - 1 Grade 9s and 6 grade 8s

These are quite outstanding grades by any measure. We know that success comes in many forms so a further mention to students who have secured impressive grades but have also made tremendous academic progress.

● Ulfat T - 2 grade 8. 2 grade 7s and 4 grade 6s

● George H - 1 grade 8. 2 grade 7s and all grades 4 or above

● Daniel A - 2 grade 7s, 5 grade 6s and all grades 4 or above

● Grace W - 1 grade 8. 2 grade 7s and all grades 4 or above

Today’s results reflect Priory School’s commitment to BET’s ethos of ‘enjoy, respect, achieve’, which underpins the culture and outcomes of all its schools. This includes delivering unparalleled educational opportunities and highly effective teaching to nurture and develop students into becoming “game- changers”.

Together, the Trust and the school aim to support young people to flourish throughout their school journeys and then on into later life, with educational, enrichment and pastoral support both inside and outside the classroom.

Stewart Vaughan, Headteacher at Priory School, said: “We are extremely proud of our students and their hugely deserved achievements. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time with us, and it’s brilliant to be celebrating with them today. This is a group of students who faced huge challenges through the years of disruption from COVID and we know that success comes in many forms. No student is defined by their GCSE results but we are proud of their efforts and wish them well.

“I would like to thank all our students, their families, our staff and the wider school community for their ongoing support. We look forward to seeing our students progress on to the next stage of their education and fulfil their goals.”