Ark Charter Academy students Luanna S and Daisy H

This year group were significantly affected by the pandemic and are the first cohort to be judged against the 2019 academic grade boundaries.

Principal, Christian Down said, “I am extremely proud of the 2023 cohort. They gave the summer exam series everything they had and were fantastic. I would also like to thank the teachers, parents and the Charter community for the support they have given the school throughout this period.”

Students who stand out for their performance include: Fahmi Ahmed achieved grade 8s and 9s in English, Maths, Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Fahmi is heading to Havant college to study Physics, Chemistry and Maths.

Student Fahmi receiving his results

He said: “I am feeling good to have done as I expected.” His teacher added, “Fahmi is an incredibly hard-working student. We are very proud of his accomplishments and look forward to hearing about his future successes.”

Luanna Silva achieved English (8), Maths (8), Science (7-6), Religious education (8) and History (7). Luanna has done herself proud with the results she has achieved in this exam series, and we wish her all the best with her transition to college.

Millie Kalinski studied English Literature (7), English language (8), Maths (8) Biology (8), Chemistry (9), Physics (8), Geography (8), Music (7) and Religious education (7). Millie has a magnificent attitude to learning and the grades that she has achieved in this year’s assessments will support her as she moves on to UTC.

She said, “I am very happy and off to pursue maths, further maths and physics.”

Millie celebrates her results

Eviee Thompson gained GCSEs in English (5), Maths (5), Geography (4), Religious education (5) and Food technology (4).

Her teacher said: “Eviee should be incredibly proud of herself with the grades she has achieved. Eviee worked tirelessly preparing for her examinations, we are incredibly proud of her and have no doubt that with these grades she will go on to great things.”

Evie said, “I got a 5 in maths, I’m very overwhelmed as I did so much better than I expected. I am off to South Downs to pursue dance which I have been doing since I was 7 years old!”