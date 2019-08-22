GCSE results: Rolls-Royce performance for UTC Portsmouth

UTC Portsmouth has celebrated a strong performance with its first set of GCSE results.

The university technical college, which opened two years ago, had an anxious wait to see how its first group of students performed. The college was established to provide 14 to 18-year-olds with a STEM (science, technology, engineering, maths) focused education.

UTC Portsmouth students celebrate their GCSE results. From left, Lauren McAuley ,16, Andrei Mosora, 16, Oliver Germain, 16, Kaitlyn Harvey, 16, Elliott Gilkes-Strong, 16, and Taya Fitzgerald, 16'Picture: Matthew Scott-Joynt

The college excelled in these areas with 77 per cent of students attaining grades 4 to 9 in maths and 56 per cent scoring grades 5 to 9. In the sciences, 78 per cent of pupils achieved grades 4 to 9 in biology, 88 per cent in chemistry and 83 per cent in physics.

Principal Ciaran O'Dowda said: 'We're really delighted with our first set of GCSE results. These students joined us in September 2017 to undertake a specialist STEM education and the results vindicate their choice.'

One of the fundamental principles of a UTC is to provide a more vocational pathway to employment. It's a route which paid dividends for Oliver Germain, 16. After collecting his results he will tomorrow begin a technical apprenticeship with Rolls-Royce in Goodwood.

Oliver, who scored one 8, two 7s, two 6s and five 4s, said: 'I wouldn't have got this opportunity if I hadn't of gone down the STEM route at UTC. I'm really pleased with my results and have done better than expected.'

After receiving his results, Oliver Germain,16, has been awarded a technical apprenticeship at Rolls-Royce

The college hope this year’s positive results will encourage more girls to pursue a STEM based education

Taya Fitzgerald, 16, who attained five 5s, one 6, one 8 and one 9, said: 'I was particularly pleased with English and maths which I got an 8 and 9 in. I really didn't expect these results. I'm pleased to have chosen UTC and have gone down the STEM route. Hopefully more girls will now consider this as an option.'

Mr O’Dowda said the college exceeded UTC national attainment averages in every category.

'When we compare how students have done nationally with other STEM providers, students should be rightly proud of their achievements. This is a clear indication that for students with a passion for STEM in the Solent region, UTC Portsmouth delivers great outcomes.'