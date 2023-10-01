Professor Graham Galbraith

UoP have been awarded the highest overall rating of Gold in the Teaching Excellence Framework 2023.

TEF is a national assessment of teaching quality across universities and higher education providers in England and Wales, designed to give students a clear and independent indication of quality.

Portsmouth is one of only 27 Gold rated universities and one of five Gold rated universities in the South East region.

The University also achieved Gold in the last TEF review in 2017.

A panel of experts, including academics and students, assessed a wide range of evidence about student experience and outcomes, together with written submissions from both the University and the UoP Students’ Union.

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the UoP, said: “Our Gold award demonstrates the amazing teaching and learning activities and innovations taking place across the University, and the brilliant outcomes our students achieve.

“We pride ourselves in providing a world-class education, and an outstanding and supportive student experience.

"It is so wonderful to see this core element of our activities being recognised and acknowledged by the Office for Students based on this assessment by an independent panel of experts, including academics and students.

“What makes this award even more special, is the fact that evidence of excellence in teaching was not just provided by our staff and our metrics, but was supported by our students' independent submission to the judging panel.

"There is no better example of how important the voice of our students is and how by listening to them we can enhance what we do.”

This latest success follows Portsmouth’s rise to 33rd in The Guardian Good University Guide.

Portsmouth was also named as one of the UK’s top 50 universities, according to the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings, and reclaimed its top 50 place in the Complete University Guide.

Professor Galbraith added: “We are clear in our ambition for student success, impactful research and continuous improvement.