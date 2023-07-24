Gosport and Havant winners at the annual Hampshire County Council Education Awards

Sarah Warrington collects her Laying the Foundations Award

The awards honour teachers, support staff, volunteers and governors who have been nominated by their peers and colleagues, across 12 different categories.

Councillor Steve Forster, HCC’s Executive Member for Education, said: “Staff and colleagues across schools and colleges in Hampshire support pupils to achieve to their full potential, make great progress and grow into young people of whom we can feel proud.

"This often involves going above and beyond to help overcome challenges and meet complex needs.

Charlie Millier receives her Improving Life Chances Award

“I am sure that everyone receiving an award this year will feel that they are doing so on behalf of a whole team of people, with each person just as important as each other to the educational experiences and life chances of our pupils.”

Sarah Warrington, from Leesland C of E Infant School, Gosport, collected the Laying the Foundations Award – for staff members working in nurseries and Year R classes.

Sarah is a Teaching Assistant within Early Years; described as hardworking and dedicated, she never misses an opportunity to support the children, enhance their learning or challenge their thinking.

Luke Nicholson, from The Key Education Centre, Gosport, won the Wider Support Contribution Award - for those undertaking roles outside of supporting in the classroom.

Glynis Wright receives her Governance Award

Luke is the Site Manager at The Key, a pupil referral unit. Often having to rectify damage done to the site by young people, sometimes day after day, he allows the students to begin every day with a fresh start and helps them to see how the school values their learning environment.

Martin Hoskin, from Havant & South Downs College, was awarded the Education Leadership Award – for middle or senior leaders with responsibility for improving outcomes beyond the children and young people that they work with directly.

Martin is the Head of Teaching, Learning & Quality; by motivating all teaching staff to devise and implement goals for their classroom practice, his leadership has implemented a new way of collaborating, respecting, valuing, and trusting teaching staff.

Glynis Wright, from Newtown C of E Primary School, Gosport, collected the Governance Award – for individual governors, governor committees or working parties or management boards.

Martin Hoskin collects his Education Leadership Award

Glynis has dedicated a remarkable 48 years to her local community and across the wider Hampshire area through her many roles. As the Chair of Governors at Newtown, she has worked to build and develop a cohesive team of governors. She understands the collaborative nature of school improvement and works to ensure that everyone feels included while staying focused.

Charlie Miller, from Havant & South Downs College, won the Improving Life Chances Award - for any staff members making a significant difference to disadvantaged or vulnerable children.

Charlie is Head of Student Progress and is described as an ‘incredibly passionate and committed leader’ who actively improves the life chances of young people daily. She is a trauma-informed leader and uses her skills to help teachers understand why some young people engage in problematic and disruptive behaviour.

In addition, former Portsmouth headteacher Brian Pope was presented with a Special Recognition Award at the ceremony.

Vicky Briant collects the Wider Support Contribution Award on behalf of Luke Nicholson.

Brian retired earlier this year from his position as Assistant Director of Education and Inclusion.

A wealth of experience was gained from working in Hampshire’s primary and secondary schools for over 30 years, starting his career in teaching in 1987 in Portsmouth where he was a headteacher for seven years.