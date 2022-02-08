Chris Willis, executive headteacher at the Gosport and Fareham Multi Academy Trust, won the title of Income Innovator of the Year at the National School Awards.

The teacher was nominated after helping to secure funding to build a brand-new community centre for the families of service personnel in Gosport on the Brune Park School site.

He said: ‘I am both humbled and honoured to receive this fantastic award, and helping to put Gosport on the map in the palaces of Westminster.

Chris Willis at the awards. Picture: National School Awards

‘The credit for this goes to the entire team who have worked on this project to make it a reality at a time that it was most needed.’

The National School Awards recognises education pioneers across the industry.

Chris joined winners from across the UK at the prize giving ceremony held at the House of Lords and hosted by Baroness Barran, the minister for schools.

Baroness Berridge said: ‘The National Schools Awards recognise the skill, commitment, and hard work it takes to deliver the best possible education, this is especially important in a time of such uncertainty.

‘I welcome this opportunity to celebrate the contribution of school leaders and look forward to hearing of your incredible achievements in transforming the opportunities of children and young people.’

The community centre has two permanent members of staff.

Chris added: ‘The Gosport and Fareham Multi Academy Trust consistently endeavours to ensure collaboration between partners and community and to be a changemaker for all young people on the peninsula.’

