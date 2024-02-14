Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peel Common Infant School and Nursery Unit and Peel Common Junior School at Rowner have seen falling pupils numbers in the last few years which has caused tight budget pressures. Low pupil intake at both schools have caused a drop in educational standards and ongoing viability which has led to growing concerns over the schools’ future as individual institutions.

Hampshire County Council’s leader for Children’s Services, Edward Heron, will be asked to consider a formal consultation on the proposed merge of the two schools. This follows a four-week public consultation in winter 2023 which gathered initial feedback on the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Hampshire County Council said: “Both schools have seen falling pupil numbers in recent years, resulting in significant budget pressures. The proposal to amalgamate the two schools could provide a stronger financial position, staffing structure and settled pupil numbers. It could also bring greater continuity in terms of how the curriculum is delivered and a more consistent approach to children’s learning, while removing the need for transition between Year 2 in the infant school to Year 3 in the junior school.”

Gosport Peel Common Infant and Junior Schools could merge after low pupil intake

A recommendation to proceed to a formal consultation will be presented to Councillor Heron, alongside feedback from the initial round of consultation, at his upcoming Decision Day on 20 February. If agreed, the infant school would be closed and the junior school would become a primary school with a nursery unit, catering for children aged three to 11.