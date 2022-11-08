A photograph was shared over social media from a pupil at Brune Park Community School in Military Road, Gosport – which appeared to show a camera looking directly into the cubicle of a girls’ toilet.

The school insists that there are no cameras being used in the school toilets, and that fittings that ‘look like camera points’ have been covered.

READ ALSO: Gunwharf Quays to welcome back its exciting Christmas village after fantastic debut season in 2021

Brune Park Community School in Gosport. Picture: Paul Jacobs (160015-21)

But students and family members believe that this is either a clear breach of privacy, or as one parent described it ‘a way to intimidate the children’.

Executive headteacher Kerry Payne said: ‘We can confirm a photo was circulated on social media. We communicated with all parents and carers. We confirm this was not a camera.

‘We can confirm that we are in consultation with youngsters and parents about our use of CCTV.’

A letter has also been sent out to parents and carers, elaborating further on the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We would like to reassure you that there are no cameras, and any fittings that look like camera points in these spaces have been removed or covered.

‘We are however increasing CCTV coverage across the school site, including in the corridors outside of toilets, and continue to review our current CCTV provision. We remain committed to working with students to make our toilets safe spaces for all young people and addressing the current challenges we are experiencing with caping and damage.’

One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said this letter did not address their concerns.

They said: ‘If these are not cameras in the toilets then why are these fittings there at all – forget covering them, they should be removed entirely. That would not only stop the children from feeling intimidated but also bring an immediate end to all the speculation.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

The secondary school recently played host to Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, as she officially opened the Gosport Community Hub.