Groundbreaking new primary school programme being piloted in Portsmouth area

A pilot is being carried out in the Portsmouth area and on the Isle of Wight

The Primary Fund programme is designed to broaden horizons, challenge stereotypes, and develop the skills and sense of self to help children reach their full potential.

The Solent LEP's Careers Hub is running webinars for primary leaders to find out more about the 'Start Small, Dream Big' programme, as primary schools play a crucial role in helping their pupils to raise aspirations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Department for Education has directed that the pilot is carried out initially in the Portsmouth area and on the Isle of Wight, as both have been identified as national education investment areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachael Randall, Solent LEP chair, said: "We are excited to offer primary schools in the Solent region the opportunity to learn about the innovative Primary Fund programme.

"It will benefit the teaching staff and improve the outcomes for pupils by embedding careers-related learning in their school’s curriculum and supporting career-related learning activities.

“Our Careers Hub is looking to engage with primary school leadership teams in order to bridge the gap between school, college and the world of work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage primary leaders to engage with the thought-provoking 'Start Small, Dream Big' programme which will get more primary school children thinking about opportunities and help to deliver a brighter future for our region's young people."

In July, two Isle of Wight primary schools, Barton and Godshill, took part in a pilot careers event, Guess My Job!

Representatives from United Kingdom Sailing Academy (UKSA) and the Garlic Farm were present, along with former Barton Primary student Reece Barrett, who is embarking on a career in sports journalism.

Julia Hutchison, from UKSA, said: “There are lots of really varied jobs in the maritime sector and the children have discovered the breadth of careers available. We’re just trying to inspire them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new primary school careers programme is being rolled out by The Careers & Enterprise Company and is backed by investment from the DoE.

Nationally, the £2.6 million pilot programme targets 2,250 primary schools and 600,000 pupils, located in 55 Education Investment Areas.

The goal is to encourage children from disadvantaged backgrounds to dream big about their future careers.

The Solent LEP's Careers Hub’s next webinar takes place on September 12 for eligible staff from primary schools in the region.