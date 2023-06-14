Growing number of teacher vacancies nationwide just ‘the tip of the iceberg’

The number of teacher vacancies nationwide increased from 1,564 in November 2021 to 2,334 this past November

The Association of School and College Leaders said the growing number of vacancies across England is just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ of the struggle schools face with staff numbers.

Figures from the School Workforce Census show there were seven vacancies across the state-funded schools in Portsmouth in November 2022 – in line with the number the year before. All the vacancies were for classroom teachers.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said the numbers for vacancies were ‘only the tip of the iceberg’.

He added: ‘What we hear is that it is a constant struggle to fill vacancies which often requires readvertising for posts, filling gaps with supply staff, and using non-subject specialists to teach classes.

‘All of this adds to the workload and pressure on school and college leaders, as well as existing staff, and it puts at risk educational provision for children.’

The data also show temporarily filled school staff positions increased from 2,247 in 2021 to 3,308 in 2022.

In Portsmouth, three jobs were temporarily filled – all were classroom teaching roles.

Overall, the 61 schools in the area had about 1,511 full-time teachers this academic year - a fall from 1,536 in 2021-22.

There were 33 vacancies across the state-funded schools in Hampshire – covering Gosport, Fareham and Havant areas – in November 2022, which was up from 19 the year before.

The 530 schools in the Hampshire area had about 10,509 full-time teachers – up from 10,371 in 2021-22.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: ‘A great education does not happen by chance, and brilliant teachers shape children’s lives every day.

‘In today’s competitive job market, it is fantastic to see so many people choosing a rewarding teaching career, with a record number of teachers now working in our schools.

‘We know there is more to do, which is why we have generous bursaries to attract new trainees to teach priority subjects and are focusing on supporting new teachers from the very start of their journey with free, high-quality, ongoing professional development.’

However, Ian Hartwright, head of policy at the National Association of Head Teachers, accused ministers of being ‘in denial’.

‘No matter how government tries to spin it, the data shows that it is in denial over its failure to tackle the longstanding recruitment and retention crisis in teaching,’ he said.