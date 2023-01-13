Hampshire County Council has outlined a multi-million pound investment plan that would see 10 new schools opened in the next few years. The programme also includes a number of proposed school expansions; projects for special schools, early years settings and children’s social care.

Existing schools would also be improved and modernised as part of the £221m investment plan.

Hampshire County Council. Picture: David George

The council’s executive lead member for children’s services, Councillor Edward Heron, said: ‘Investing in schools and educational attainment is absolutely vital for the prosperity of individuals, local communities and our county as a whole. I am pleased that, despite the ongoing financial pressures facing local government, we are able to continue to present a proposed programme of carefully considered capital investment across Hampshire’s educational estate.

‘Ongoing pressure for school places is largely driven by major new housing developments. Additionally, there has been a substantial increase in the number of pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) who need a specialist school place.

‘The proposed capital programme includes plans for new schools linked to new housing developments, and a number of special school projects, to respond effectively to demand and ensure that sufficient school places remain available, in line with our statutory duties as a county council.’

The county council is waiting to hear from the Department for Education about two new free schools – one of which would be in Whiteley.

Proposed funding of £750,000 has been identified to provide equipment for disabled children and young people to support their independence at home, and a total of £1m has been earmarked to fund adaptations to foster carers’ properties.

Cllr Heron added: ‘As well as planning for new schools, the programme includes vital ongoing proposed investment to make sure that our existing schools and early years settings are maintained to the good standard that we expect for children in Hampshire.

