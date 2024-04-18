Hampshire head teachers make visit to China

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Including Principal Barry Fanning from Woodcroft Primary School in Waterlooville, the UK delegation had first-hand encounters with the Chinese education system and actively engaged in transformative discussions held between global school leaders and Chinese government officials. The platform strengthened cross-border friendships between UK and China schools, with a result of 22 new MOU agreements signed, to commit to further collaborative projects and exchange opportunities for students.

During keynote speeches, we learned firsthand the profound impact of the winter 2024 Chinese school visits to UK partner schools, and how they have positively impacted the life of the school. The Headteacher of Nanjing Phoenix Garden City Primary School expressed “heartfelt thanks to Principal Fanning and all the teachers and students of Woodcroft School for their reception and meticulous care!” during their school visit earlier in January this year.

Barry Fanning reciprocated the positive experience and delivered postcards from Woodcroft students to their Chinese buddies. Mr. Fanning also emphasised the importance of welcoming further exchanges to encourage British and Chinese students alike to broaden their perspectives, explore opportunities, and consider possibilities for their lives abroad. The forum discussions centred around the intersection of education, technology, and talent, focusing on developing an effective curriculum based on the question "What skills will future generations need?"

UK teachers enjoying a trip to the Lantern Festival on arrival in Nanjing

The UK leadership highlighted a typical British curriculum, environmental initiatives like Green Careers Week, and engineering programs such as STEM and Greenpower. These presentations sparked significant interest among Chinese school leaders, who aim to adopt similar projects for their students in the coming year. British Council speeches highlighted that the UK remains the top study abroad destination for Chinese students.

Global Educator Exchange Forums not only facilitate global education collaboration, but also provide a gateway for UK educators to explore the rich landmarks, traditions, and flavours that China has to offer. Highlights included practising calligraphy skills with the help of Chinese students, tasting authentic culinary delights, visiting the Confucius Temple Tour and vibrant night markets, all bringing a greater understanding and appreciation of Chinese culture.