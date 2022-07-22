HSDC College is celebrating as the first ever cohort of T-level students finish their courses.

Among these students is 18-year-old Joe Harper, aged 18, who is completing his Digital Design, Production and Development T-level.

A T-level is a technical qualification that is equivalent to three A-levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Harper, aged 18, who is completing his Digital Design, Production and Development T Level.

Joe decided to do a T-level because he had a passion for cloud computing and software development, and was able to learn software languages, programming, and study the laws and ethics of computers.

The youngster completed his industry placement at local employer Scotia Gas Networks, and is now on track to secure a distinction in his course.

Charles Smith, head of Digital Project Delivery at Scotia Gas Networks, said: ‘Joe’s communication is nothing short of excellent.

‘We found Joe to be flexible and accommodating whilst remaining very enthusiastic and keen to learn.’

This comes as the college has been given £1.3m by the government to boost T-level development.

The Department for Education has given HSDC the money develop a facilities for the upcoming T-levels in catering and animal care and management, both of which are set to start in September 2023.

Principal Mike Gaston said: ‘With nearly £5m of existing investment and more than 400 students already choosing to study T-levels at the college, this further investment continues our incredibly successful journey to support young people’s careers in essential industries, and help them towards amazing futures.’

Assistant Principal and T-level Lead Ashley Grute said: ‘The Professional Catering T-level will create the world-class chefs of the future, who will be working in truly top-standard kitchens as they develop their skills and prepare for their industrial placements amongst our incredible network of catering and hospitality employers.

‘The animal care and management T-level will similarly create the next generation of professionals working in the essential industries of animal health and care.’

Students can still apply for all courses being offered in September 2022, with applications to the new 2023 T-levels opening in October.