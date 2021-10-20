Hampshire County Council is proposing plans to improve cycling and pedestrian access between Havant Railway Station and Havant and South Downs College, with an ongoing public survey.

It is hoped that this will provide better access between the town centre, college, train and bus station for access to wider travel connectivity in the region.

HSDC principal and CEO Mike Gaston

Mike Gaston, principal and CEO of Havant and South Downs College, has not only given his backing to the scheme, but issued reassurance that the college is more than prepared for a rise in the number of students using bicycles.

He said: 'Havant and South Downs College is delighted to see the continued investment by Hampshire County Council in cycling infrastructures with the proposed new cycle path between the college and Havant Railway Station.

'This amongst other actions will encourage more people to cycle to college and make Elmleigh Road and Petersfield Road safer for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

'This proposal aligns neatly with the college’s Travel to Learn Strategy published in May 2021.

'The strategy describes a college-wide plan for the promotion of sustainable travel which, along with national changes to how staff work from home and local curriculum changes, puts forward a number of specific actions the college will take to reduce car journeys to its campuses.

'These include increasing the number of bicycle parking spaces at our South Downs Campus from 60 to 160 in summer 2022 and strongly encouraging the use of public transport.'

Under the council's proposals, a new cycle path will be created along the northern side of Elmleigh Road, running from Petersfield Road to the railway station footbridge.

A new 'sparrow' crossing that separates cyclists and pedestrians. will replace the pelican crossing in Petersfield Road.

The roundabout entrance to Elmleigh Road will also be narrowed, to discourage HGVs from driving down it and reduce vehicle speeds.

Through the Transforming Cities Fund, the council is planning additional schemes in Fareham and Gosport, as part of a pedestrian / public transport overhaul.

To have your say on the proposals go to hants.gov.uk/transport/transportschemes/tcfelmleighroadimprovements.

