Havant and South Downs College’s former student remembered in ceremony

STUDENTS and staff at a local college have come together to pay their respects to fallen heroes.

Over 100 people took part in the Remembrance Service at Havant and South Downs College to pay their respects to servicemen and women who lost their lives serving their country, including a former student.

During the ceremony, the Royal Marine Wreath was laid at the memorial of Royal Marine, Richard Hollington. The former South Downs College public services student became the 300th British Serviceman to die during the conflict in Afghanistan in 2010.

Deputy Principal, Richard Barlow, said: ‘Each year the College is extremely proud that its remembrance ceremony provides a time to reflect and remember those who have fallen and made the ultimate sacrifice. Many staff and students have personal and family links to the armed forces, including students from our public and uniformed service courses whose parade today was truly outstanding.’

The Richard Hollington Award was presented to Lee Baigent for his “tremendous commitment to our Combined Cadet Force”.