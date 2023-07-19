Havant and South Downs campus students at the awards ceremony

The awards began at the Havant campus where prizes were presented to 25 exceptional individuals from a range of subjects including Health & Social Care, Visual Arts & Media, and

Adult Learning.

This was followed by recognising a further 14 students at the Alton site.

Polly Sharman, who won Student of the Year for Adult Learning (South Downs), said: ‘I am really shocked but pleasantly surprised. I have now completed two courses at HSDC which have been great.

‘The lecturers are the reason I was able to complete the course - despite some setbacks as they really encouraged me to believe in myself.

‘As a mature student, it can be daunting studying at college but all the staff have really been great.’

Amber Morrison, awarded Student of the Year for English and Languages, said: ‘I really enjoyed the style of teaching - it has been incredible. I am now going on to study Law at the University of Reading.’

Cailan Landscheit, awarded Student of the Year for Performing Arts & Music, added: ‘My teachers have been really helpful throughout my studies and it feels great to be recognised for my hard work’

There were also an extra two awards for ‘Student of the Year’ for the Havant, South Downs and Alton campuses. These were awarded to Ellie Dominy (South Downs) and Shaun Hinks (Alton).