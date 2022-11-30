Crofton Hammond Junior School headteacher Ali Russell will be absent until the Christmas break, it has been confirmed. It comes, as reported by The News earlier this month, that teachers are weighing up whether to stage a walk-out over their ‘conditions’ at the Mancroft Avenue school in Stubbington. Concerns have been raised over Ms Russell and Hampshire County Council following the dramatic turn of events that has led to fears children and staff could ‘suffer’.

The National Education Union (NEU) previously said: ‘NEU members at Crofton Hammond are currently being balloted over their conditions of service, including unacceptable management practices, excessive workload, victimisation of the workplace NEU representative, and unagreed working practices.

‘The ballot for industrial action closes on Monday, January 9. Nevertheless, members are seeking a prompt resolution to the dispute and would like to see an agreed workload agreement, a cessation of bullying and the victimisation of the NEU representative and agreed terms for the ongoing grievance investigation; including an independent investigating officer.’

The ‘well-liked’ elected chair of governors, Russell Collier, has also gone from his post after only being elected recently. Referring to Mr Collier’s position, the NEU said: ‘He is a well-liked chair of governors and has dedicated a number of years in service to the school and local community.’

Amid growing uncertainty, the school has issued an update on the situation confirming Ms Russell’s absence. A letter to parents from acting chair of governors Helen Cook said a new acting headteacher, Denis Foster, would take up the reins in the interim.

‘Miss Russell is currently away from the school due to personal circumstances,’ the letter said.

The note continued: ‘Mr Denis Foster, headteacher from Guillemont Junior School, Farnborough, will become the acting headteacher to ensure that appropriate leadership arrangements are in place. Mr Foster is a highly experienced headteacher in a similar sized junior school to Crofton Hammond Junior School. Mr Foster will be writing to you to introduce himself in the next few days. He is also looking forward to meeting you and getting to know our school community.’

A source previously told The News of long-running issues involving teachers being bullied and victimised – including two female teachers who said they were refused a request to return to work on a part-time basis following their maternity leave. Other teachers were said to have been forced to take time off from work due to stress and anxiety.

Meanwhile, a post on Facebook from a disgruntled resident highlighted a ‘number of failings by the headteacher and serious breaches such as victimisation, bullying and incompetence’ with the local authority accused of failing to act. ‘Now teachers are voting to strike over the issues believing they have no choice,’ they continued, adding: ‘The chair of governors has now been removed from post by the local authority as he refused to stand down.’ They added children and staff will ‘continue to suffer’.