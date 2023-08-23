Digital trainer Karen Loneragan, left, with resident Mary Bridle at Alec Rose House, Gosport

The residents are getting free training to help them keep up as more and more aspects of everyday life go online.

The training will give them the skills they need for day-to-day online tasks such as banking, booking a GP appointment, looking for a job or helping children with homework.

The training is aimed at older people in council sheltered housing schemes, homeless individuals and families in council hostels, and residents in the borough's Rowner area. Training is being given one-to-one or in groups.

The council has commissioned the charity Citizens Advice Gosport to carry out the training at its six sheltered housing schemes and two hostels.

The council is also funding training by the Rowner Community Trust at the trust's new digital hub in the Nimrod Centre.

When the project is over, 13 laptops and five tablets will be donated to sheltered housing schemes and hostels so residents can share them. Volunteers will be recruited to keep residents supported.

Cllr Peter Chegwyn, Leader of the Council, said: "With more and more everyday activities going online, people can feel left behind – especially if they're older or on lower incomes.

"This project will help lots of local residents to be more confident using digital technology and take part more fully in today's digital world.

"The training is proving very popular at all the places where we've offered sessions so far."

The project, which will run until March, has received more than £63,500 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.