Here are 17 schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire that were over capacity for the academic year ending in 2022
A number of schools in the area have been operating over their maximum capacity as the demand increases.
The Department of Education has released the latest data on schools across the country, for the academic year 2021/2022, which has shown that a large number of them are either at or above their capacity.
From Bay House School to Purbrook Infant School, there is a number of schools across the area that are seeing more and more parents apply for places at their schools and the demand is increasing each year.
Here are 17 schools in the area that are over their capacity: