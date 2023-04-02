News you can trust since 1877
Here are 17 schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire that were over capacity for the academic year ending in 2022

A number of schools in the area have been operating over their maximum capacity as the demand increases.

By Sophie Lewis
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 06:21 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2023, 06:21 BST

The Department of Education has released the latest data on schools across the country, for the academic year 2021/2022, which has shown that a large number of them are either at or above their capacity.

From Bay House School to Purbrook Infant School, there is a number of schools across the area that are seeing more and more parents apply for places at their schools and the demand is increasing each year.

Here are 17 schools in the area that are over their capacity:

St Edmunds Catholic School is over capacity by 52 students with 1092 pupils enrolled.

1. St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth

St Edmunds Catholic School is over capacity by 52 students with 1092 pupils enrolled. Photo: -

Devonshire Infant School is over capacity by 3 students with 183 pupils enrolled.

2. Devonshire Infant School, Portsmouth

Devonshire Infant School is over capacity by 3 students with 183 pupils enrolled. Photo: Sarah Standing

Southsea Infant School is over capacity by 2 students with 182 pupils enrolled.

3. Southsea Infant School, Portsmouth

Southsea Infant School is over capacity by 2 students with 182 pupils enrolled. Photo: Google Maps

St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School is over capacity by 2 students with 212 pupils enrolled.

4. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School, Portsmouth

St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School is over capacity by 2 students with 212 pupils enrolled. Photo: Google Street View

