A number of schools in the area have been operating over their maximum capacity as the demand increases.

The Department of Education has released the latest data on schools across the country, for the academic year 2021/2022, which has shown that a large number of them are either at or above their capacity.

From Bay House School to Purbrook Infant School, there is a number of schools across the area that are seeing more and more parents apply for places at their schools and the demand is increasing each year.

Here are 17 schools in the area that are over their capacity:

1 . St Edmunds Catholic School, Portsmouth St Edmunds Catholic School is over capacity by 52 students with 1092 pupils enrolled.

2 . Devonshire Infant School, Portsmouth Devonshire Infant School is over capacity by 3 students with 183 pupils enrolled.

3 . Southsea Infant School, Portsmouth Southsea Infant School is over capacity by 2 students with 182 pupils enrolled.

4 . St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School, Portsmouth St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School is over capacity by 2 students with 212 pupils enrolled.