High achieving University of Portsmouth rises 26 places in UK’s definitive higher education guide
THE University of Portsmouth has flown up 26 places in the country’s definitive guide to higher education - securing it a top spot on the UK university league table.
Today (September 16) The Sunday Times has released its official Good University Guide for 2023, which ranks UK universities based on various factors, including graduate employment and teaching quality.
Portsmouth university has leapt from a national rank of 87 in the overall table for this year to the new ranking position of 62 - a rise of 26 places.
The university’s 50-place rise in student satisfaction has contributed heavily to this success.
It is now in the top 35 in the sections of the National Student survey focused on teaching quality - and is ranked the eighth best university in the south east.
The Good University Guide shows that Portsmouth offers good graduate prospects, with 73.7 per cent of leavers in professional jobs or graduate-level study.
A high number of students finished their university course, with research showing a completion rate of 84.9.
The University of Oxford is top of the south east university rankings, and sits at first place nationally - the first time in 12 years that Oxford has returned to the top spot.
The new edition of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023, a free 96-page supplement, will be published this weekend in The Sunday Times (September 18). A fully searchable website with university profiles and 70 subject tables will be published at thetimes.co.uk/article/good-university-guide-in-full-tp6dzs7wn today (September 16) for subscribers to The Times and The Sunday Times.