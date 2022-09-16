Today (September 16) The Sunday Times has released its official Good University Guide for 2023, which ranks UK universities based on various factors, including graduate employment and teaching quality.

Portsmouth university has leapt from a national rank of 87 in the overall table for this year to the new ranking position of 62 - a rise of 26 places.

The university’s 50-place rise in student satisfaction has contributed heavily to this success.

Graduates throw their mortar boards in the air during a University of Portsmouth graduation ceremony at The Guildhall, Portsmouth. Picture: Melanie Leininger (142225-18)

It is now in the top 35 in the sections of the National Student survey focused on teaching quality - and is ranked the eighth best university in the south east.

The Good University Guide shows that Portsmouth offers good graduate prospects, with 73.7 per cent of leavers in professional jobs or graduate-level study.

A high number of students finished their university course, with research showing a completion rate of 84.9.

The University of Oxford is top of the south east university rankings, and sits at first place nationally - the first time in 12 years that Oxford has returned to the top spot.