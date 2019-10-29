High School Musical comes to Fareham

YOUTH theatre group 'Stage One' will be returning to the stage on Thursday night with 'High School Musical' at Ferneham Hall in Fareham.

Now in its 39th year, Stage One will be hoping to entertain audiences with the classic show based upon the Disney Channel film version made back in 2006.

With performances scheduled for all nights from Thursday October 31 to Saturday November 2, the stage promises to be alight with music and dance with this modern retelling of elements of Shakespeare's 'Romeo and Juliet'. Set in the US and exploring the friendships, love and rivalries of students, High School Musical became an international smash-hit, winning numerous prestigious awards, including an Emmy and Billboard Music Award for 'Top Soundtrack'.

Director, Jaqui Ivemy, said: ‘This show is all about energy, dedication and friendship which neatly reflects the ethos of Stage One Youth Theatre. We've got over 50 talented young performers. Included in the performance will be a live band along with an 18 member cheerleader squad.’

This will be the last year that Stage One take to the stage at Farneham Hall before doors close for refurbishment. The next performance for 'Stage One' will be 'We Will Rock You' at The New Theatre Royal in May 2020.

For more details go to http://www.stageoneyouththeatre.co.uk/