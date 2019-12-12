How will the homeless enjoy Christmas?

WHILE for many, Christmas is a time for indulgence, it is not like this for everyone.

Homeless people can feel trapped, alone and afraid over Christmas because they cannot get help.

Although the council are doing the best they can, homelessness is a huge issue. Pupils at Portsmouth High School cannot walk to school without seeing at least one person sleeping rough in a shop doorway - sometimes with pets.

There are now 20 homeless shelters in Portsmouth and Portsmouth food bank which provides donations to those who cannot afford a substantial meal.

At least 135,000 people are estimated to be homeless this Christmas. For many students at Portsmouth High School it is heart-breaking to know that they have access to food and a good education when some people can’t afford clothing or shelter. It is why the school regularly has collections for local food banks and children's centres. This initiative is needed in more areas around Portsmouth and should happen more regularly in other schools in order to combat homelessness.

Labour politician and Portsmouth resident, Stephen Morgan, feels the problem is due to increased financial pressures.

Mr Morgan tweeted: ‘Since 2011 there’s been a £73m cut in government funding affecting everyone in Portsmouth. That’s a staggering £935 per household.’

Portsmouth City Council has set up a Homelessness Strategy which it hopes will solve the problem by 2023. A statement on the council’s website said: ‘We are working together to prevent homelessness. We want to make Portsmouth a city that works together, enabling communities to thrive and people to live healthy, safe and independent lives.’

Grace Merriott, aged 13