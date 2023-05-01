News you can trust since 1877
HSDC alumni return to inspire current music students

An impressive array of talent joined music students at ‘Industry Week’ at HSDC South Downs.

By Simon Carter
Published 1st May 2023, 18:05 BST- 2 min read
Joel Richardson returned to HSDC to speak to studentsJoel Richardson returned to HSDC to speak to students
Joel Richardson returned to HSDC to speak to students

A variety of industry professionals, including notable HSDC alumni, provided insights into the music world.

The guest list consisted of: Ben Miles; Victorious Festival Co-Founder and former HSDC student; Jeordie Shenton; TONIC: Music from Mental Health representative; Paul Caruana; Casemates Rehearsal and Recording Studio founder and owner; Sophie Darling; HSDC Level 3 Music Production alumni and SOAS graduate; Joel Richardson; Production Manager and HSDC Level 3 Music Production alumni; Ben Ottensen; Band Manager’ Focusrite; A global music and audio products group

Dean Clarke, Lecturer of Music a HSDC, said: ‘Despite having good career potential, there is often some disconnect on how this will transition into the industry.

‘However, the guest speakers - including Sophie Darling and Joel Richardson - have shown students how this is possible, which was great to see.’

Focusrite showcased intriguing demos alongside providing a range of equipment for students to fully immerse themselves in.

Alex Jann, a Business Development Manager for Focusrite and a former HSDC student, remarked: ‘It is really great to give back to the college and to inspire students to pursue a career within the music industry.

‘I have really enjoyed coming back into the college to give the students a day-to-day insight of what I do.’

HSDC student Angel Jones said: ‘I found the week really interesting as I have been able to learn from professionals within the industry.

‘The guest speakers have shown me the importance of networking and how to get yourself out there, which has been extremely beneficial.

‘I found their backstories very intriguing. It really has inspired me to pursue a similar career.’