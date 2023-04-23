HSDC Havant students bag top awards in British Physics Olympiad challenge

The challenge is designed t o not only encourage and challenge young physicists but also highlight the excellence and skillsets of budding physicians.

First year HSDC Havant Physics A Level student Max Pearce received a Gold award, while Toby Knight received a Bronze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max said: ‘The senior physics challenge was fun! Despite it being quite difficult I really enjoyed being stretched and challenged. The time pressure was the biggest test I faced during the challenge but overall, I did really enjoy it.’

Max Pearce (right) and Toby Knight were awarded Gold and Bronze awards, respectively after taking part in BPhO British Physics Olympiad ‘Senior Physics Challenge’.

Toby, who is also a first year HSDC Havant Physics A Level student added: ‘My biggest challenge alongside the time constraints were expressing my answers. I was confident I had the knowledge, but it was just making sure that I was able to express my answers on paper correctly.’

The challenge is an extremely beneficial tool for physics students as not only does it develop problem solving but allows them to really test their knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad