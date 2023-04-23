HSDC Havant students bag top awards in British Physics Olympiad challenge
Talented first year physics students have been awarded Gold and Bronze awards after taking part in BPhO British Physics Olympiad ‘Senior Physics Challenge’.
The challenge is designed t o not only encourage and challenge young physicists but also highlight the excellence and skillsets of budding physicians.
First year HSDC Havant Physics A Level student Max Pearce received a Gold award, while Toby Knight received a Bronze.
Max said: ‘The senior physics challenge was fun! Despite it being quite difficult I really enjoyed being stretched and challenged. The time pressure was the biggest test I faced during the challenge but overall, I did really enjoy it.’
Toby, who is also a first year HSDC Havant Physics A Level student added: ‘My biggest challenge alongside the time constraints were expressing my answers. I was confident I had the knowledge, but it was just making sure that I was able to express my answers on paper correctly.’
The challenge is an extremely beneficial tool for physics students as not only does it develop problem solving but allows them to really test their knowledge.
Geoffrey Whittington, science lecturer at HSDC Havant said: ‘The questions are mentally hard but the aim is to really test and stretch students’ knowledge. The students completed the hour paper in their own time and the questions are very difficult. However, with both Max and Toby being awarded Gold and Bronze, it shows how able the students are. Max is in the top 10 per cent of physics students in the country in getting a Gold award. I am very proud of them.’