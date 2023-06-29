University of Portsmouth student Joe Brennan has won a Bob Norris Award for Achievement

They represent the main providers of journalism training in the Solent region: the University of Portsmouth, Solent University and City of Portsmouth College.

And the students were nominated for the awards by their respective tutors for exceptional efforts in at times challenging circumstances.

Each will receive a trophy, certificate and cash awarded by the Solent Branch of the National Union of Journalists as a tribute to former chairman Bob.

Joe Brennan, 22, who was born in Portsmouth and lives in Southsea, has just completed his third and final year in Journalism. The second year took two attempts for health reasons.

He said: ‘Winning the Bob Norris Award is a really wonderful surprise and I’m grateful to be recognised in this way.

‘My ongoing struggle with ME has meant that my time at uni hasn’t been the easiest four years, and it continues to have a significant limiting impact on my daily life. But I’m incredibly proud of the hard work I’ve put in and the results I’ve been able to achieve.

‘I’ve always enjoyed writing; it’s the thing I find the most personally and creatively fulfilling. It’s also the area where I’ve found the most academic success, and I don’t think that’s a coincidence.

‘I never really knew how to turn the skill into a career, but there was something about the multi-faceted nature of this course that appealed to me. There are so many roles within the wider field of journalism that I’ve learned about and attempted throughout my university experience and would be happy to pursue professionally.

‘Over the last few years I have developed a small online platform across social media sites, and have found some success in making YouTube videos about entertainment properties including Doctor Who and Star Wars. My immediate plan is to try and grow my YouTube channel by producing regular videos.’

Claire Perry, Senior Lecturer in Journalism at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Joe has worked hard to complete his degree while struggling with ME. Due to this, lockdown was particularly challenging and he had to take time away to look after his mental and physical health.

‘As well as completing assessments to a great standard, Joe has run a very successful video blog – he has 10,400 subscribers tuning in to hear him chat all things Doctor Who and Star Wars.

‘Joe was also a panellist at Portsmouth Comic Con in 2022 and was such a success, he was asked back in 2023.

‘He has already created a great independent career outside of university. On top of all this, he has been a great classmate, friend and a lovely student to have in the room.

‘Joe’s story shows that, sometimes, we have to take a bit longer to get to our destination.’

