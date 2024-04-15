Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Paul Saunders, from Padnell Junior School, has run around the school field for hours in order to raise money for Hannah’s Holiday Home Appeal which was founded following the death of a former student.

Hannah Westbrook died at the age of 10-years-old in 2004 from Hodgkins disease - during her illness, she raised over £10,000 which prompted her family to set up a charity in her honour. The charity has holiday homes which can be used by children and young people who have cancer or life limiting diseases. Paul ran around the school field for seven hours and was cheered on by his students and other classes while he completed the challenge.

He said: “I’ve been at Padnell for ten years and Hannah used to be a student here before she sadly passed away and she’s always had a garden, and I thought I would try and do something to raise money for the charity. I like running so I thought why not try running around the field and get the kids involved as well.

Year 4 teacher Paul Saunders at Padnell Junior School ran laps around the school playground for seven hours on Friday, March 28, 2024, raising money for Hannah's Holiday Home Appeal. Picture: Sarah Standing (280324-6870)

“They were going to come out for twenty minutes each class but the rain has put that off a bit but they have been cheering me on through the windows which has been great.