Max, Rachael and Ken with members of PDSA and government Minister Tom Pursglove

Charity representatives attended a Down Syndrome Awareness Celebratory Reception in Parliament organised by Portsmouth DSA and the national Down Syndrome Policy group.

There they spoke with ministers - Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Mental Health Maria Caulfield, and Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work Tom Pursglove.

Over 100 MPs supported the event, as well as representatives from across the UK.

Portsmouth DSA representatives including Max Ross, 18, and his parents Rachael Ross and Ken Ross (chair and vice-chair respectively) and young adults from the National Down Syndrome Policy Group met with Ms Caulfield to talk about the formation and implementation of the Down Syndrome Act Guidance.

‘It’s wonderful to see young adults with Down syndrome at the heart of shaping policy which relates to Down syndrome,’ said Rachael Ross.