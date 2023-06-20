Joseph Coelho gets his library card from North End Library supervisor Grant Nelson

Waterstones Children’s Laureate (2022-2024) Joseph Coelho is aiming to join a library in every local authority in the UK – over 200 in all – on his epic ‘Library Marathon’ tour.

His aim is to encourage people of all ages to join their local library.

After his visit to the North End Library, Coelho departed en route for Plymouth, with stopovers in Southampton, Bournemouth, Poole, Dorset, and Torquay on his itinerary.

Coelho said: ‘Libraries made me a writer and make communities thrive.

‘They have been a vital part of my life: from living on estates where I had a library next door, to my first Saturday job, to working at the British Library whilst studying at UCL, to touring theatre shows designed to be performed in libraries.

‘I’m immensely grateful to libraries and the services they provide, so I want to use my platform as the Waterstones Children’s Laureate to champion these essential launchpads of learning.

‘I want to hug every library, these miraculous institutions where new horizons line the shelves, where minds go to grow.’

Avid cyclist Coelho’s ambitious ‘Library Marathon’ tour – which has seen him join over 160 libraries – began prior to his appointment as the Children’s Laureate, and was put on hold due to the pandemic.

His work includes the Luna Loves picture books, middle grade series Fairy Tales Gone Bad, YA verse novel The Girl Who Became a Tree, as well as poetry collections for all ages including Overheard in a Tower Block and Poems Aloud.

Clare Liddell, service development manager for Portsmouth City Council libraries, said: ‘Joseph received his library card from the North End team and read his poetry and stories to over 60 children.

‘They thoroughly enjoyed creating their own group poem with Joseph and dancing along with the story Luna Loves Dance.

‘They were also fascinated by the bike Joseph is using to travel between libraries - made of strong bamboo!

‘The visit was a great success with teachers and children with many of the children promising to write their own poems when they returned home.’

Diana Gerald, Chief Executive of BookTrust, the UK’s largest children’s reading charity, added: ‘Libraries are essential community hubs for children and families.

‘With the current cost of living crisis, they can offer a safe and warm space, packed full of fabulous books that will inspire children of all ages on their reading journeys.

‘Sharing stories and reading together with children has been proven to bring children wide-ranging benefits that can positively affect their lives.