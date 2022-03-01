Archie, 10, as the Gingerbread Man. Genius!

Need ideas for World Book Day costumes? Here are 30 of the best costumes from Portsmouth in 2021

EVERY year World Book Day allows young imaginations to run wild as schoolchildren dress up as their favourite fictional characters.

Byron Melton
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 5:38 pm

If you are looking for inspiration ahead of Thursday (March 3), then here are some of the best costumes from last year.

We took to Facebook to ask the people of Portsmouth to spread some joy by sharing photos of their little ones’ costumes for 2021.

Overwhelmed by entries, we chose 30 of our favourite pictures to share with you in this special World Book Day gallery.

From Superworm, to Norman the Slug, to a genius take on the Gingerbread Man, each image is bound to bring a smile.

1. 30 of Portsmouth’s best World Book Day 2021 costumes

Three-month-old Tayo as the Very Hungry Caterpillar

2. 30 of Portsmouth’s best World Book Day 2021 costumes

Elizabeth Keenan's daughter as Winnie the Witch

3. 30 of Portsmouth’s best World Book Day 2021 costumes

Victoria Hutchinson's sons as The Highwayman and King Peter Pevensie

4. 30 of Portsmouth’s best World Book Day 2021 costumes

Liana Hiles' daughter as the word antidisestablishmentarianism - the opposition to the disestablishment of the Church of England

