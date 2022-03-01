If you are looking for inspiration ahead of Thursday (March 3), then here are some of the best costumes from last year.

We took to Facebook to ask the people of Portsmouth to spread some joy by sharing photos of their little ones’ costumes for 2021.

Overwhelmed by entries, we chose 30 of our favourite pictures to share with you in this special World Book Day gallery.

From Superworm, to Norman the Slug, to a genius take on the Gingerbread Man, each image is bound to bring a smile.

1. 30 of Portsmouth’s best World Book Day 2021 costumes Three-month-old Tayo as the Very Hungry Caterpillar Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2. 30 of Portsmouth’s best World Book Day 2021 costumes Elizabeth Keenan's daughter as Winnie the Witch Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3. 30 of Portsmouth’s best World Book Day 2021 costumes Victoria Hutchinson's sons as The Highwayman and King Peter Pevensie Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

4. 30 of Portsmouth’s best World Book Day 2021 costumes Liana Hiles' daughter as the word antidisestablishmentarianism - the opposition to the disestablishment of the Church of England Photo: Contributed Photo Sales