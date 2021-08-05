Madani Academy in Portsmouth, pictured in 2016. Picture: Sarah Standing (161120-808)

The Madani Academy was inspected by Ofsted after requesting to boost pupil numbers for 45 to 185.

The primary school in Nutfield Place, Buckland, will also expand its age range from five to 11, to up to 16.

Ofsted did not give the £2,000-a-year school a grading as it is an independent establishment.

It was last rated as good in May 2019, up from requires improvement in 2017.

Inspectors said senior leaders have a strong focus on the ‘welfare, health and safety of pupils’.

The school will only take girls from 11 to 16. The report added: ‘Leaders at all levels are competent and confident.

‘They have a clear vision for the school.

‘Support from the local authority, as well as the local community, is particularly strong.’

The school opened in 2014 and is a member of the Association of Muslim Schools.

