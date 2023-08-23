Major transport provider backs Portsmouth’s plan to install UK’s first PLAYCE skills activity space

One of the PLAYCE skills gardens in the Netherlands

The Portsmouth PLAYCE has received a share of the South Western Railway Customer and Communities Improvement Fund.

The project, which aims to build the UK’s first multi-skills activity space using a pioneering scientific model for movement, has been awarded £76,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CCIF involves communities, customers and stakeholders in identifying schemes that address an area of social need, educate, or engage with the community across the rail network.

Dr Martina Navarro, from the University of Portsmouth

The purpose of the outdoor playground is to get people moving by challenging them to think outside the box when it comes to physical activity.

It’s a collaboration between the University of Portsmouth, Portsmouth City Council and the Athletic Skills Model (ASM) Company.

Project lead Dr Martina Navarro, from the UoP, said: “We’re over the moon to receive funding from South Western Railway, a business that strives to support the community it serves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that this support will encourage other companies and community groups to also get onboard with the Portsmouth PLAYCE project, helping to make it a huge success.”

The Landport site where the Portsmouth Skills Garden will be built

Cllr Darren Sanders, Cabinet Member for Housing and Tackling Homelessness, added: "I welcome this extra funding that will go towards realising the full potential of this project.

"The PLAYCE will be an excellent addition to the large amount of play facilities, including six free adventure playgrounds, we already have across the city to help our residents keep active, healthy and have fun."

It is planned that the playground will be constructed in Lords Court, Landport, after the council approved the use of the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initial funding from the UoP will be spent on community consultations and engagement, he design and construction.

However, additional money is needed for the playground to reach its full potential.

Dr Navarro explained: “We really want to utilise the space as much as possible. If we had additional funding we could expand the project to deliver activity sessions for people living nearby and support University students doing placements.”

A crowdfunding page has now launched.

“We’d love for people to throw their support behind the Portsmouth PLAYCE, no matter how much or little they can spare,” said Dr Navarro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The beauty of this project is that it’s a place for the community, by the community.

"People living in the city will have a huge say in how it looks and functions during the consultation period. So, we also wanted to give them the opportunity to help finance the project, to really help maximise its potential.”

The Portsmouth PLAYCE will be designed in accordance with the principles of the Athletic Skills Model, a scientifically based talent development model for sport, physical education, health care and art and culture.

Science is involved in the layout, so that basic forms of movement – including balancing, climbing, throwing, frolicking and jumping – can be done. These are known as the ASM’s fundamental 10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The idea originated in the Netherlands, where more than 40 PLAYCEs and Skill Gardens have been built in schools, hospitals, sport clubs, and public spaces.

Peter Williams, from South Western Railways, said: “Our Customer and Communities Improvement Fund supports projects that have a community benefit or address an area of social need across our network.